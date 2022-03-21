In-form Warriors striker David Moyo continues to shine in Scotland

In-form Warriors striker David Moyo, 27, has continued with his splendid form in the Scottish Championship where he is plying his trade with Hamilton Academical.

Moyo who inspired his side to a 0-4 win over Partick Thistle on Saturday away at the Firhill Stadium has scored three goals in two successive matches.

Initially, he grabbed a brace last week helping his side to salvage a 2-2 draw against Dunfermline.

The Zimbabwean international then put his name on the scoresheet once again over the weekend when he was among the four players who scored for the Accies.

Andy Ryan opened the scoring account in the 19th minute and Moyo who was heavily involved in the build up of the opening goal doubled the lead for the Accies in the first half stoppage time.

The goal took his tally to eight for the season in the 31 games he has played at the moment with six games to go.

Ryan scored his second for the match in the 50th minute before Andrew Winter sealed the account 13 minutes after.

The victory helped the seventh placed Accies to move 10 points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

They play Queen of South in their next assignment.