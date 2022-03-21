17 year old Tanya Muzinda says “register to vote and end years of corruption”

United States based Zimbabwean motocross rider Tanyaradzwa (Tanya) Muzinda has urged young people in the country to register to vote in order to end ‘years of corruption, nepotism and unemployment’.

Zimbabwe is set to hold its harmonised election in 2023, the second time without former President Robert Mugabe who died in 2019 two years after he was removed from power by Emmerson Mnangagwa through a military coup.

President Mnangagwa’s administration since he won elections in 2018 has seemingly failed to create a stable economy evidenced by high unemployment rates and a financial crisis among other problems.

Muzinda, who is just 17 years old, took to Twitter to urge the young people in her home country to vote in order to transform the country’s economy being haunted by years of corruption and incompetence of the Zanu-PF administration.

“Sometimes life throws you up and down so hard and all you do is to keep the faith, the same is true to young people whose lives have been destroyed by years of corruption, nepotism, no jobs, schools closed, limited opportunities, their hope lies in their power of vote. Register To Vote ZW, ” she said.

Muzinda in 2020 supported the “ZimbabweanLivesMatter” campaign which trended on social media platforms, forcing advocacy networks, celebrities and politicians in Zimbabwe, South Africa and across the world to mount pressure on the Zanu PF government to end human rights abuses.

She said: “I love Zimbabwe faithfully and truthfully, and all of us who call it home must enjoy all that God blessed it with to produce. Let’s love it enough to make it habitable for its Children, the youths, women, the elderly and the visitors. l have only one home #ZimbabweLivesMatter,”

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa and Mnangagwa are contesting in the upcoming presidential election next year.