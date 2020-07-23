Tanya Muzinda gets sponsorship deal

By Collin Matiza

Zimbabwe’s motocross teenage sensation Tanya Muzinda recently got a shot in the arm when she received a sponsorship deal from a top American marketing company.

Muzinda (15), relocated to the United States in October last year, in pursuit of her dream of becoming a fully-fledged professional motocross racer.

She is under the tutelage of former three-time World women’s champion Stefy Bau of Italy.

Muzinda, who is based in Florida, revealed that one of the United States’ top marketing companies – Yen Euro Marketing INC — have come on board as one of her major international sponsors. “A big vote of confidence of Brand Africa, when American Company Yen Euro Marketing INC boss, Purvis Adamson (Jnr), announced a sponsorship deal to me during a brief ceremony in Central Orlando in Kissimmee.

“The company delivered (a) state-of-the-art, latest motocross/Supercross Bike 125cc 2021 as part of my racing requirements.

“This is a great start with American business in sport. I give glory to the Lord Jesus Christ,” Muzinda wrote on her Facebook wall on Monday.

Yen Euro Marketing also confirmed on Monday they were now one of Muzinda’s major sponsors as she awaits to make her professional debut in the tough world of motocross racing in the United States.

Racing wll resume once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted in that country. Yen Euro Marketing are a marketing, promotions, branding and advertising consulting agency based in Orlando, Florida, USA.

They are also into international sports management where they have a number of prominent male and female sports stars in their stable.

These include one of America’s top motocross racers Malcolm Stewart.

Stewart is the younger brother of James “Bubba” Stewart, a former champion in both Supercross and motocross.

Malcolm made his professional debut on February 12, 2011 at the Houston Supercross in the Reliant Stadium and he has since become one of the United States’ top professional male racers who has now been joined by our own Tanya Muzinda in the Yen Euro Marketing stable.

Muzinda relocated to the United States in October last year following her appearance at the Thor Winter Olympics Supercross and Motocross Championships in Florida in 2018.

Although she did not get a place on the podium during those championships, her performances on the track were good enough to convince the organisers of the same event to invite her for last year’s competition in November in Florida but unfortunately she pulled out of that race due to illness.

Popularly known as the Thor Mini O’s, the event brings together more than 200 aspiring young amateur motocross riders from across the United States and the world.

Muzinda was hoping to make her second appearance at this world Supercross and Motocross jamboree after she finished 20th overall in the 85cc Class in the previous competition in 2018.

In May 2017, Muzinda came in third place in the 85cc (small wheel) Class at the HL Racing British Master Kids Championships at the Motoland track in England, which she says is still her most memorable race.

She also left a record there for being the first female rider to win a round since its inception in 2013.

Muzinda has since moved up to competing in the 125cc Class. The Herald