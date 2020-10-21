“Let’s love Zimbabwe enough to make it habitable,” says Tanya Muzinda

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Teenage motocross rider Tanya Muzinda has urged Zimbabweans to love their country by making sure they do whatever it takes to make the country liveable. Her remarks contrast to radio presenter MisRed who claimed Zimbabweans were exaggerating the crisis in their country.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is currently under-fire over human rights violations. The past six months have seen arrests, torture and persecution of human rights activists, opposition politicians and journalists who have been speaking out against corruption.

A campaign called “ZimbabweanLivesMatter” recently emerged, trending on social media platforms, forcing advocacy networks, celebrities and politicians in Zimbabwe, South Africa and across the world to mount pressure on the Zanu PF government to end human rights abuses.

Muzinda, who relocated to the United States in October last year, has been among celebrities who spoke out and slammed Mnangagwa’s administration for human rights violations. She endorsed the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign via her Twitter handle.

On Wednesday, she again took to Twitter to advise Zimbabweans to take whatever action required to make the country liveable.

“I love Zimbabwe faithfully and truthfully, and all of us who call it home must enjoy all that God blessed it with to produce. Let’s love it enough to make it habitable for its Children, the youths, women, the elderly and the visitors. l have only one home #Zimbabwe,” she said.

Mnangagwa who came into power through a military coup that ousted late former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017, has been criticised by the international community for failing to respect human rights, deal with corruption and revive the economy. Nehanda Radio