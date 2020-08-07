Tanya Muzinda calls on Oprah Winfrey, Lewis Hamilton to amplify #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zimbabwe’s motocross teenage sensation Tanya Muzinda (15) has endorsed #ZimbabweanLivesMatter, tagging famous celebrities to amplify calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to end human rights abuses.

The #ZimbabweanLivesMatter has been trending forcing advocacy networks, celebrities and politicians in Zimbabwe, South Africa and across the world to take information on rights abuses in Zimbabwe and mount pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to act.

The #ZimbabweanLivesMatter, a campaign that originated in South Africa last week is an offspring of the #BlackLivesMatter campaign to fight mainly police brutality in the United States.

Muzinda took the campaign to Twitter and tagged US based billionaire TV host Oprah Winfrey, six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Swedish environmental activist Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg urging them to amplify the campaign.

I am calling all Motorcycle People in the World .Zimbabwe people are being jailed and dying for raising their voices against Corruption .Help me Spread the Word #ZimbabweanLivesMatter #NoToCorruption #HumanRights #NeverStopFighting #Motocross #SupercrossLIVE #womeninsport pic.twitter.com/QEFhBQ7aje — Tanya Muzinda (@TanyaMuzinda) August 4, 2020

@Oprah I am fighting corruption in Zimbabwe and this issue needs to be brought to light World Wide.People are being abducted and put in Jail for raising their voices .Can you please help me spread the Word??#ZimbabweanLivesMatter #NeverStopFighting #HumanRights — Tanya Muzinda (@TanyaMuzinda) August 3, 2020

@LewisHamilton l am fighting corruption in Zimbabwe and this issue needs to be brought to light World Wide .People are being abducted and Put in Jail for raising their voices .Can you please help me spread the word.#ZimbabweanLivesMatter #NeverStopFighting#HumanRights pic.twitter.com/KbKevOgzbV — Tanya Muzinda (@TanyaMuzinda) August 3, 2020

@GretaThunberg l am fighting corruption in Zimbabwe and this issue needs to be brought to light World Wide.People are being abducted and put in Jail for raising their voices .Can you please help me spread the Word ???#ZimbabweanLivesMatter #NeverStopFighting #HumanRights — Tanya Muzinda (@TanyaMuzinda) August 3, 2020

@Malala l am fighting corruption in Zimbabwe andthis issue needs to be brought to light World Wide.People are being abducted and put in Jail for raising their voices .Can you please help me spread the Word.????#ZimbabweanLivesMatter #NeverStopFighting#HumanRights — Tanya Muzinda (@TanyaMuzinda) August 4, 2020

South African hip-hop star AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, pioneered the social media campaign after he tweeted a picture of himself draped in the Zimbabwean flag.

Zakes Bantwini, Dr Tumi, Boity Tulo, actor Pearl Thusi, politicians Mmusi Maimane and Julius Malema pushed the hashtag while the Jamaican band Morgan Heritage denounced human rights violations in the country.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, political commentator, Pedzisai Ruhanya argued that the significance of the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter was its ability to unite the world in the condemnation of human rights abuses by Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration.

“#ZimbabweanLivesMatter has been trending and has forced Advocacy networks in South Africa, advocacy networks across the world to take the information on rights abuses in Zimbabwe as seen by horrific pictures of torture, abuse such as that of Tawanda Muchehiwa that has gone viral and other people that have been tortured since March.

“They take this information and pressure their governments on the basis that their governments have diplomatic relations with Zimbabwe and ask the Zimbabwean government why it is abusing human rights, why it is not respecting international norms governing the conduct of democratic states,” Ruhanya said.

Muzinda, relocated to the United States in October last year, in pursuit of her dream of becoming a fully-fledged professional motocross racer. Nehanda Radio