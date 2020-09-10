Zim motorcross rider shortlisted for global award

By Terry Madyauta

Top Zimbabwean female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda is on cloud nine after being shortlisted for the Nickelodeon Kid of the year award. She becomes the first Zimbabwean to be shortlisted for the prestigious global award.

The 16-year old took to Twitter to express her gratitude upon being shortlisted for the Nickelodeon award.

She said: “I am honoured to have made short list for the Nickelodeon Kid of the year 2020 with Time Magazine, even if I don’t win this award, being alongside the incredible kids gives me hope for a better future celebrating kids around the world who are inspiring in their communities.”

Muzinda is no stranger to victory having won a bronze medal in 2017 at the British MX Masters Kids UK Championship, a feat that also saw her participate in the British Girls National Championships.

Muzinda was in 2015 named the Zimbabwe Junior Sportsperson of the year.She also received the Teen Female Sport Award, Zimbabwe’s Rising Star award.

Muzinda has also made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean female rider to win a heat at the British MX Master Kids UK Championships. News Day