Head coach Joel Luphahla and his backroom staff leave Golden Eagles

ZIFA Northern Region Division One side, Golden Eagles has officially announced that they have parted ways with former Warriors star Joel Luphahla who was their head coach.

Eagles revealed that Luphahla who has been their head coach in the ongoing 2021/22 league campaign left the club by mutual consent.

The club’s Chairman Barry Manandi confirmed Luphahla’s departure in a statement released on Monday.

According to the statement, the former Telone FC gaffer left the club along with his assistant coaches Elliot Matsika and Warren Mapanda.

“Joel Luphahla has today left his role as 1st Team Head Coach at Golden Eagles FC by mutual consent.

“The Club can also confirm that Assistant Coaches Elliot Matsika and Warren Mapanga have also left the Eagle’s Nest,” reads the statement.

“After discussions on Sunday, it was ultimately decided that we would go our separate ways.

“We would like to thank Joel for his efforts during his time at Golden Eagles and wish him every success in the future,” said Manandi.

Dubai as Luphahla was fondly known during his playing days will be replaced by another ex-Warriors player Gilbert Mushangazhike.

Mushangazhike has been appointed to take over at the helm with immediate effect.

The club also revealed the new gaffer will be assisted by Phillip Sithole. Nehanda Radio