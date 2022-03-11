PICTURES: Benjani Mwaruwari appointed Nyaradzo’s new brand ambassador

Nyaradzo Group of Companies has officially appointed former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari as their new brand ambassador.

The funeral insurance company took to its Facebook page to share a post that confirmed the fresh deal on Friday morning.

The post was accompanied by photos of Mwaruwari who was pictured officially putting pen to paper on the new agreement.

“Nyaradzo family is delighted to announce the signing of world-renowned football icon, Benjani Mwaruwari, as our new Brand Ambassador,” reads part of the post.

“Benjani joins the pantheon of famous Nyaradzo faces and takes his place among a diverse and accomplished group of cultural icons, including current Brand Ambassadors Jah Prayzah, Madam Boss, Tino Kadewere and Sandra Ndebele. Welcome to the family.”

Mwaruwari’ recent appointment means he has intensified his relationship with Nyaradzo who are also the main sponsor of his youth league which he launched in his hometown (Bulawayo) in December.

The youth league named after him the “Benjani Community Youth League” is reportedly aimed at rekindling the junior policy football and to play a major role in trying to curb drug abuse in Bulawayo.

Moreover, the deal also adds value to the former Manchester City and Portsmouth FC striker’s work profile since retiring from profession football.

In January, he was also appointed as one of the pundits by SuperSport TV for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals that ended early last month. Nehanda Radio