One win in six games, Lulu still optimistic he will end Bosso drought

Despite managing one win in six games, Highlanders FC manager Mandla Mpofu has reiterated he is still optimistic that he will scoop the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (CLPSL) title.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Mpofu vowed that his side is not playing for anything less than winning the championship trophy.

“We are playing to win the championship, we are playing for the championship,” he said, while giving more emphasis on winning the premier soccer league title.

“This is a big institution we want to win the championship that’s why I said we want to keep our hopes alive because we are not playing for survival or relegation but for the championship.”

His remarks come after Bosso, who last won their league title in 2006 under the guidance of Methembe Ndlovu, find themselves currently lying in the relegation zone.

They are seated on 14th position with five points, only leaving a three points gap between them and log anchors Whawha as well as second from bottom placed Cranbourne Bullets FC.

The situation has put Lulu as Mpofu is also known, under-fire with the majority of the Bulawayo giants faithful who have already shown fear and questioned his competence to steer the club’s ship throughout the season.

Nevertheless, the former Warriors assistant coach said he is not fazed by the criticism he has endured so far.

Instead, Lulu remains positive and believes his charges will start grinding impressive results, particularly starting on Sunday afternoon when they host Herentals FC at Barbourfields Stadium.

“We spoke with the boys during the course of the week as we prepare to play Herentals on Sunday that we need to start winning games now because time is not on our side. There is no two ways about it, Sunday we need to win against Herentals.

“As for the criticism and pressure from the football corridors, I will soldier on, I am a strong person. I don’t look into criticism muchly because I know it’s part of the game and it’s only a matter of time before we start grinding positive results.”

On the other hand, the Highlanders executive has thrown its weight to support Lulu.

The Bosso hierarchy is adamant the gaffer will turn things right at the club despite pressure that keeps on mounting from various groups within the Highlanders family. Nehanda Radio