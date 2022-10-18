Benjani Mwaruwari’s son signs pro-deal with English side Yeovil Town

Ex-Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari’s son Benjani Jr (17) has signed his first professional contract with English fifth tier side Yeovil Town Football Club.

This comes after an impressive campaign with the club’s Under-18 side last season where he netted 25 goals and provided 16 assists in 30 matches he played in the youth league.

Moreover, Benjani jr, who has taken his first step towards following in the footsteps of his father who made a name in the English top flight league, also scooped the golden boot award when Yeovil’s U-18s won the national college seven-a-side-tournament.

Yeovil confirmed on their website that the 17-year-old Benjani Jnr who also plays as a forward like his father, Benjani Snr, a former Portsmouth, Manchester City and AJ Auxerre striker has signed the pro-deal.

“Yeovil Town are delighted to announce that Benjani Jr has signed professional terms with the club,” the English lower league side wrote on its site on Monday.

In reaction to the deal, the Yeovil Town manager Chris Hargreaves said:

“Firstly I’d like to congratulate Benjani and his family on him signing his first professional contract.

“Following his excellent form for the Under-18’s, he has had a number of opportunities to train with the first team and has impressed all of our coaching staff.

“The signing is a testament to the excellent work going on within our EPDP scheme and the hard work by all associated with the programme.

“He will continue to play for Matt Percival’s Under-18’s side and train with the first team on a regular basis.”

Benjani Jnr arrived at Yeovil Town from Portsmouth in January 2020 when the latter released him after deciding against offering him a new scholarship deal.