Benjani Mwaruwari Junior completes loan move to Dorchester Town FC

Former Zimbabwe senior national team centre forward Benjani Mwaruwari’s son Benjani Junior (Jr) has completed a season-long loan deal to Dorchester Town Football Club from Yeovil Town.

Nicknamed The Magpies, Dorchester announced the arrival of the 18-year-old Benjani Jr on their Twitter handle.

Benjani Jr was signed along with Ollie Haste who is his teammate at Yeovil.

“Dorchester Town FC are delighted to announce the double loan signing of Ollie Haste and Benjani Jr from Yeovil Town (subject to FA approval). The duo arrive at The Avenue on season-long deals,” the club tweeted on Tuesday.

The young striker has wasted no time at Dorchester Town after impressing the club’s manager Glenn Howes following his first goal for the club in a pre-season match against Eastleigh on Tuesday.

Speaking after their friendly match, the gaffer described Benjani jr as a good player who has “a little bit of magic and little bit of creativity in the final third”.

Said Howes: “Benjani Jr is little bit different to what we have and he offered us a huge spark out there.

“He’s got that little bit of magic, little bit of creativity in the final third dropping off into spaces, and he’s tenacious for an 18-year-old. He’s not just got ability, his work ethic is really impressive.

“He played against us last Tuesday night and caused us untold problems. He’s going to need a bit of patience as it’s his first full season at this level, but he’s had a really good pre-season with Yeovil and starting to turn heads.”

Benjani Jr who also spent last season on loan at Sherborne Town, is likely set to make his competitive debut on Saturday against Merthyr Town.

The youngster is hoping to follow into his father’s (Benjani Snr) footsteps.

Benjani Snr had an illustrious 15 year career with a number of clubs including English giants Manchester City and other English teams in Portsmouth, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

He also turned out for France and South African clubs in AJ Auxerre, Jomo Cosmos and Chippa United.