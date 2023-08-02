The circle of wives: Lion King producer Lebo M headed for fifth divorce

Lion King producer Lebohang Morake, better known as Lebo M, is set to cement his reputation as South Africa’s so-called “serial husband”, as he is headed for divorce with Pretty Samuels, his fifth wife.

In a statement, Lebo M announced that he would soon be sending his wife divorce summons, although he was coy about the reasons for the breakdown of his latest marriage.

Lebo M and Samuels have been married for a year.

“I will not be drawn into salacious allegations and innuendos about my business and personal life. I will be going ahead with the divorce and have already instructed my attorneys,” said Lebo M.

Lebo M was married to Viveca Gipson for five years before he divorced her and married Nandi Ndlovu, who he stayed with for 11 years.

After divorcing Ndlovu, he married Angela Ngani-Casara for five years from 2008 to 2013.

Morake also became engaged to Zoe Mthiyane but their relationship ended in 2016.

He remarried his third wife Ngani-Casara but they divorced again in 2017.

Lebo M’s relationship with his troop of ex-wives has not always been rosy.

In 2022, Sunday World reported that Samuels fired a broadside at television actress Mthiyane, accusing her of being a Picasso of lies and an absent mother.

Lebo M had broken up with Mthiyane when their child was nine months old in April 2016. He said he continued to live with the child and his eldest son in Blair Athol in Lanseria, Johannesburg.

He accused Mthiyane of forsaking the child, saying she has only seen the child a few times after Joburg High Court judge granted him custody in December 2018.