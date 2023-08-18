Lebo M gives runaway wife 48hrs to return Mercedes Benz or else…

Lion King producer Lebohang Morake (Lebo M)’s marriage drama continues, after he reportedly gave his estranged wife, South African businesswoman Pretty Samuels-Morake, a 48-hour ultimatum to bring back a Mercedes Benz she allegedly disappeared with or face possible arrest.

According to online publication, ZiMoja, a truce had been brokered between Lebo M and his wife last week by his brother, with the two promising to iron out their differences.

As part of the agreement, Pretty-Samuels was set to pen a public apology for various transgressions, which include the misuse of her husband’s digital signature on legal documents.

Instead, Pretty Samuels has since refused to issue the apology, disappearing with the car as well as a noteworthy amount of cash.

According to a source that spoke to ZiMoja, Pretty-Samuels has removed a tracking device from the car.

“She took out the tracking device,” the source said, adding that Lebo does not care much about the cash and that he just wants his car back,” the source added.

A cash-flush Lebo is said to have sold his shares at the Lion King production company for a reported R230 million cash windfall and bought one of the biggest houses in Waterfall Country Estates in Midrand.

Lebo’s spokesperson Baleseng More confirmed to ZiMoja that not only has she been stripped of the title Mrs. but she also “has no access to the house, and has been stripped of all the other expensive benefits she used to indulge herself when the couple was still in love.”