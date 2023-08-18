Maruwa was fired for ‘extorting money from subordinates to pay sangomas’

Dynamos FC vice chairperson Vincent Chawonza has alleged that the club’s recently sacked coach Herbert Maruwa was fired for ‘juju’ related practises.

Chawonza claims that Jompano as Maruwa is nicknamed, ‘extorted money from members of the technical team to pay sangomas (traditional healers)’.

According to the charge sheet, Maruwa reportedly extorted US$30 and US$15 for a win and draw respectively.

Chawunza further accuses the youthful coach of ‘strongly believing in juju’ over sports science to win matches.

“There are charges that are going to be made public. His [Maruwa] strong belief in juju affected team selection and he had lost the dressing room.

“He was also taking money from other members of the technical team to pay sangomas and spiritual leaders. They complained saying its extortion,” the Glamour Boys’ vice-chair told H-Metro.

Initially, DeMbare announced they had parted ways with Maruwa on a mutual consent basis following inconsistency of results after 18 league matches.

However, in a letter, he challenged the dismissal citing that contractually he was the DeMbare coach and there was no mutual agreement in his sacking.

In fact, he instructed the Harare giants to retract their statement indicating they was no truth in the club’s letter.

“By way of this letter, please retract your “Mutual Termination of Contract of Employment statement you published to various media houses and other online forums dated 8 and 9th August, 2023,” reads Maruwa’s letter.

“The public must know that there is no grain of truth in that statement. The inconsistency and the contents thereto, are far from the truth.

“Let this be on record, there is no mutual agreement reached between us at this point. Whilst I don’t want interfere with the club’s intention to disengage with me, the respect of our contractual obligation should continue to subsist to the end.

“It is not in dispute that, as it stands, I am the Head Coach of the club and my contract of employment is still active until November 30, 2023.

“Demand is hereby made pursuant to the spirit of respect and fairness, that you immediately publish correction of the of the said information in substantially as conspicuous as was the above-mentioned statements and in that said correction, demand an apology.

“In the event that the retraction is not made timely or within 48 hours, legal action will be commenced without due notice to you and the club.

“For the record, let it be known to the general public and the football loving family that negotiations to the termination is still in progress and my representatives are handling the matter on my behalf.”

Maruwa’s future at Dynamos lies on the judgement set to be given by his bosses during his hearing next week.