Unattached Khama Billiat linked with Egyptian giants Zamalek

Ex-Zimbabwe Warriors attacking midfielder Khama Billiat is being linked with a move to Egyptian giants Zamalek two months after leaving DStv Premiership outfit Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa.

According to South African publication, Soccer Laduma, the 2022 Egyptian Premier League winners are closely monitoring the 32-year-old lanky winger.

Wrote Laduma: “Zamalek have been following his progress. There are agents and intermediators from France working with agents and managers in Zimbabwe to potentially do a deal.

“It won’t be a difficult one because he is a free agent and it won’t be a problem dealing with the situation.”

The source added Zamalek are looking to rope in Billiat by September.

“They have indicated that they would want to have him by September so that he can be part of their pre-season training. The good thing is that he has been keeping fit on his own in South Africa since he left Kaizer Chiefs.

“Now we will just wait for Zamalek to finalise their talks with the intermediators and agents. But hopefully it will work out well.”

Currently, the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star is reportedly training on his own together with his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Cole Alexander who has since found a club in Europe.