Shepherd Bushiri church members robbed at gunpoint during night vigil

The Mpumalanga branch of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering recently found itself in the crosshairs of some armed robbers, who invaded an all-night vigil, held congregants at gunpoint and made off with valuables worth an unspecified amount of money.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the incident occurred around 9.30pm on Saturday.

“While still waiting for other members, three robbers armed with handguns and their faces covered stormed the church. They robbed members of an undisclosed amount of cash, 14 cell phones, personal bank cards, the church’s bank card, and further demanded their PINs,” Mohlala stated.

The robbers also took off with a vehicle, a VW Polo Vivo, which they abandoned some distance from the church.

Mohlala said that police would leave no stone unturned as they pursued the robbers.

“The general (SAPS boss, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela) said Mpumalanga police will never allow criminals to walk freely and promised to get those behind the robbery behind bars soon,” he said.

Despite that is he is a fugitive from the law in South Africa, Bushiri’s churches dotted around the country still operate as normal.

Bushiri and his wife were arrested in Pretoria in November 2020, facing charges of money laundering, theft, and fraud in connection with a R102 million investment scheme.

After being granted R200,000 bail each, the couple fled the country.

Last week, he appealed for the extradition case against him to be dismissed, accusing South African officials who travelled to Lilongwe to testify against him of contempt of court.