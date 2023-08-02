‘Those are really the dark days’… Prince Kaybee reflects on his past cheating

South African house music DJ, Prince Kaybee has said that the days when he was cheating on his girlfriend were some of his darkest, as he could not live with the fact that he was deceiving those closest to him.

In 2021, Prince Kaybee found himself in the eye of an infidelity storm after media personality DJ Hazel Mahazard leaked nude pictures of the hitmaker, as well as screenshots of past intimate conversations between them.

At the time, Prince Kaybee apologised for disappointing those dearest to him.

“I cheated, I humiliated my girlfriend publicly. To the people I have disappointed, the businesses I represent, my girlfriend and my mother, I profusely apologise from the bottom of my heart,” wrote Prince Kaybee.

Reflecting on his past behaviour on social media this week, Kaybee said although he had managed to deceive everyone around him, the one person who could not convince of his lies was himself.

“As someone who has cheated before, one person I couldn’t fool was myself, the self- destruction really came by manipulating the truth to suit myself. Those are really the dark days gents, trust,” he on twitter wrote.

After the scandal broke in 2021, Mahazard apologised for exposing Prince Kaybee’s infidelity.

“Upon deep reflection, I now realise how unjust and uncalled for my actions were and I would like to use this opportunity to apologise unreservedly. I have since deleted the post and I condemn with serious caution the continuous circulation of those pictures by others.

“I regret the entire incident and have taken to heart all the harsh lessons that came with it.

“I do not intend to make any further public statements on this matter and further appeal that Kabelo be afforded the privacy to deal with any matters that arise from this unfortunate incident,” read part of Hazel’s statement on Twitter.