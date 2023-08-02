Police officer threatened by Deputy Minister Barbara Rwodzi goes missing

A senior police officer, Assistant Inspector Chester Last Matsa (43) who received chilling threats from Deputy Tourism Minister Barbara Rwodzi for arresting a Zanu-PF thug has reportedly gone missing.

Matsa arrested Fidelis Danger, one of Rwodzi’s minions, for taking down election campaign posters of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

This did not go well with Rwodzi, the current sitting Zanu-PF MP for Chirumhanzu who was angered and disgusted by Matsa’s professional police conduct.

Rwodzi, in the leaked three-minutes-30-seconds call recorded on July 16, raged at Matsa uttering a cocktail of obscenities threatening to finish off Matsa in front of the police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga.

Matsa, rattled by Rwodzi’s politically motivated threats, filed a police complaint on July 17 in Gweru fearing for his life and safety.

Police later issued a statement claiming that the event was being investigated, but no further information was provided.

Matsa went missing shortly after reporting the incident.

Police, on the other hand, appear unconcerned about Matsa’s well-being, instead relying on the story that Matsa purposely failed to report for duty.

Under such controversial circumstances a radio dispatch was sent to all police stations, dated July 28, 2023, police declaring Matsa had gone AWOL coupled with his warrant of arrest.

“Be advised that the above-mentioned member went AWOL on 24/07/2023 and has not reported for duty to date.

“Efforts to locate same at his known address were in vain.

“If located arrest, detain and advise this loc for escort,” the police radio issued from Shurugwi Police Station said.

Matsa was based at Charandura Police Station in Chirumhanzu but was abruptly transferred to Shurugwi after his phone conversation between him and Rwodzi went viral attracting public criticism for Rwodzi’s conduct.

Rwodzi in the leaked call recording labels Motsi a “dog” and a “stupid idiot.”

“I will finish this with you in front of Matanga. You’re an idiot… You think CCC will win?

“You’re a dog! You’re a dog! Go and file a complaint wherever you want, you’re a dog. Stupid,” raged Rwodzi.

Matsa is said to be a married father of six.