Sigh of relief for CCC as 12 Bulawayo candidates reinstated by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has reinstated 12 opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Bulawayo parliamentary candidates to contest in the upcoming general election after the three panel bench granted their appeal.

The apex court threw out a High Court ruling by Justice Bongani Ndlovu which had barred the 12 aspiring MPs from contesting on the basis that they had allegedly submitted their nomination papers after the 4pm deadline.

The High Court made the decision while disregarding the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s clear testimony that the opposition members had filed their papers in time.

The move generated an outcry from the public who started to accuse Zanu-PF of manipulating the courts to rig elections.

The reinstated candidates are: Surrender Kapoikulu (Bulawayo Central), Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede (Bulawayo North), Nicola Watson (Bulawayo South), Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Collins Discent Bajila (Emakhandeni/Luveve) and Tshuma Dingilizwe (Entumbane/Njube).

Others are Prince Dube (Entumbane/ Njube), Dereck Gono (Lobengula/ Magwegwe), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma/ Mzilikazi), Obert Manduna (Nketa), Desire Moyo (Nkulumane), Soneni Moyo (Pelandaba/Tshabalala), Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba/ Tshabalala), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Albert Mhlanga (Pumula).

Commenting on the latest court development, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “BULAWAYO IS BACK! They should never have been removed in the first place. There is no Zimbabwe without Bulawayo. Zanu PF does this because they know they can never win a free and fair election in Zimbabwe. We demand democracy.”

Elections will be held on the 23rd of August this year. CCC is fronting Nelson Chamisa to challenge Zanu-PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa in the presidential election.