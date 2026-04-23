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Benjani cautions Highlanders players to remain grounded after first win of the season

Bosso come from behind to beat Chicken Inn 3-1, but coach calls for consistency

By Sports Reporter
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Former Zimbabwe national team captain and Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwari seen here at Zimfest 2025 (Picture by Lance Guma via Nehanda Radio)

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Sports Reporter

Highlanders F.C. coach Benjani Mwaruwari has cautioned his players to remain grounded after the team recorded their first win of the 2026 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

The Bulawayo giants had struggled to convert performances into victories, drawing each of their opening seven fixtures. That run came to an end on Wednesday when they rallied from behind to defeat Chicken Inn F.C. 3-1 in a local derby at Barbourfields Stadium.

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Despite the breakthrough result, Mwaruwari emphasised the need for continued discipline and effort, warning against overconfidence.

He noted that while the team had faced tougher matches earlier in the season, the victory should not create a false sense of progress. Instead, he stressed the importance of maintaining respect for every opponent and sustaining hard work in the games ahead.

The coach also pointed to areas requiring improvement, saying the team must keep developing across all aspects of their play.

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Chicken Inn took an early lead in the 16th minute through Innocent Masiiwa, putting the visitors in control before halftime.

Highlanders responded shortly after the break, with Mongameli Tshuma finding the equaliser in the 48th minute. Momentum then shifted in favour of the hosts as Isaac Ngoma put them ahead in the 68th minute.

Prince Ndlovu sealed the result five minutes later, ensuring Bosso claimed all three points.

The win lifts Highlanders to 10th place on the league table with 10 points, while Chicken Inn remain eighth.

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