Benjani Junior joins Sherborne Town on a one month long loan deal

Former Warriors skipper Benjani Mwaruwari’s son, Benjani Jr has joined Western League Premier Division side Sherborne Town on a one month long loan deal from Yeovil Town.

His parent club, Yeovil Town confirmed the completion of the loan move on their official website recently.

“Yeovil Town can confirm that Benjani Jr has joined Sherborne Town on a one-month loan. This will be the 18-year-old’s first taste of senior football, after he signed his first professional with Yeovil Town earlier this season,” the club wrote.

“The loan move follows a cameo appearance in the Somerset Premier Cup against Taunton Town, where he looked bright during his 20 minutes on the pitch. Now looking to step up his development, the young forward will line-up in the Toolstation Western League for the Zebras. Good luck, Benji!”

The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract with the English fifth tier side, Yeovil Town mid October after impressive campaign with the club’s Under-18 side last season where he netted 25 goals and provided 16 assists in 30 matches he played in the youth league.

“Yeovil Town are delighted to announce that Benjani Jr has signed professional terms with the club,” the club announced.