Kelly Khumalo snubs Garwe restaurant as Somizi hits back at homophobes

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South African singer Kelly Khumalo snubbed an invitation to replace her close friend Somizi Mhlongo at the re-opening of Garwe restaurant in Harare, yesterday.

Khumalo was scheduled to replace Somizi as the celebrity chef at the Garwe restaurant re-opening. The Empini singer initially accepted the gig but later made a U-turn after finding out the real reason why Somizi got cancelled.

The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe and Zanu-PF Youth League wrote to the President’s Office voicing its disapproval and (urging it) to stop Mhlongo from coming to the country.

“Somizi is a homosexual, hence according to our people’s driven constitution, Zimbabwe doesn’t tolerate homosexuality,” read part of the statement.

Meanwhile Somizi took to Instagram expressing his disappointment on how homophobic Zimbabweans are and said he will not change his identity for a mere gig.

In the video Somizi brags about getting a more paying gig soon after being banned from flying into Zimbabwe. He revealed he got a gig to go into Namibia worth half a million Rands.

“I think some lf you don’t know God, God is God. Yesterday after my Zimbabwe saga I’ve been booked and I’m going to Namibia for a gig tonight they just said come. I’ve done Covid test and I’m going,” said Somizi.

He said he doesn’t want to come to Zimbabwe.

The Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe (GALZ) has issued a statement standing in solidarity with Somizi and shaming organizers of the event and Garwe restaurant. Nehanda Radio