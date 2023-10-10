Netflix denies giving Kelly Khumalo R23m for Meyiwa murder documentary

Streaming giant Netflix has denied giving Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandile R23million for the making of a documentary that seeks to retell events of the day that South African footballer Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

Rumours about the proposed documentary went viral over the weekend, with social media users expressing concern at the fact that the Khumalos were reportedly about to profit from the death of Meyiwa when they have not entirely been absolved of his murder.

Meyiwa was fatally shot in the chest when two intruders allegedly entered the Khumalo family home in Vosloorus in October 2014 while he was relaxing with friends and Kelly, with whom he had an extramarital affair, and a child.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, a Netflix spokesperson denied the rumours that a documentary had been commissioned, with the Khumalos getting a hefty payout.

“There is no truth to these ‘reports’, there is no deal between the Khumalos and Netflix,” said a Netflix spokesperson.

Netflix production company Ten Ten Films last year aired a docu-series on the murder before the trial got underway.

The five-part true crime documentary series featured interviews with Meyiwa’s family, his friends, former Hawks head Shadrack Sibiya and advocate Gerrie Nel.

Zandile and Kelly did not feature in that series, although footage from previous interviews done with other outlets was used.