Ministry of Finance Clerk, colleague lose US$41 000 in botched land deals

A clerk in the Ministry of Finance and his colleague lost over US$41 000 after they allegedly bought non-existent residential stands from a fraudster.

The suspected fraudster Lovejoy Nyamande (63) appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody on Monday for bail application.

The complainants are Gugulethu Ncube from the finance Ministry and John Mupindu.

Allegations are that sometime in 2022 , Nyamande planned to defraud home seekers of their hard-earned money by creating a fake deed of transfer in the name of the actual owner of the stand Albert Chauruka.

According to court papers, the accused went further to create a fake national identity card, also in the name of Albert Chauruka.

Nyamande then advertised in the Herald newspaper that he was selling a residential stand amounting to US$13 000 and attached his cellphone numbers below .

It is alleged that acting on Nyamande’s misrepresentation the complainant, responded to the advertisement and met the accused who produced national identification cards with the names Albert Chauruka that were ascribed on the deed of transfer document.

The state alleges that on June 26, last year the complainant paid US$13 000 through his lawyer to Nyamande who was accompanied by his agent on that day.

The offense came to light when the complainant’s lawyer visited the Registrar of Deeds to process the transfer of property, however he was told that the title deed was fraudulently acquired and it was fake.

On the second count the complainant is John Mupindu and it is alleged that sometime in March this year, complainant’s elder brother John Takawira came across an advert on facebook in which an agent by the name Tafadzwa was selling stand number 2256 Prospect Township of stand 2898 Prospect Township Waterfalls, Harare.

The stand measuring 588 square meters was valued at US$ 35 000 negotiable.

Takawira then informed the complainant about the stand, the complainant then managed to get the contact details of the accused from one Takudzwa.

It is alleged that the complainant contacted Nyamande on his mobile and confirmed that he was the owner of stand number 2256 Prospect Township of stand 2898 Prospect Township Waterfalls, Harare which was up for sale.

The complainant then went to view the stand in the company of Takawira and they negotiated the price of the stand to USD28 000-00.

It is alleged that sometime in May 2023, complainant went on to notify his lawyers at Matsikidze Attorneys at Law his intention to purchase the stand.

The lawyers then requested copies of Deed of Transfer and National Identity card in respect of the seller for them to process the paperwork.

On May 12 this year , the complainant met Nyamande in the Harare CBD and he was given a copy of Deed of Transfer and National identity card by the accused bearing the names of Harold Mukoyi the real owner of the stand.

Thereafter the Lawyer went to Deeds Office to carry out due diligence and discovered that the stand was indeed in the name of Harold Mukoyi.

On the same day the complainant met Nyamande at Matsikidze Law firm at number 7 Frank Johnson, Eastlea, Harare for payment.

The complainant then made a payment of USD 28 000-00 cash and both parties signed an agreement of sale and they agreed to meet the following morning at Zimra Offices so that they would sign a Capital Gains certificate.

It is alleged that the complainant never received the stand as the title deeds were fake.