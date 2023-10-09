‘Job Sikhala seriously ill in prison, he is passing blood in his stool’

Incarcerated opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) senior official Job Sikhala who has been in prison for over a year is reportedly seriously ill in prison.

Award winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said on Monday morning he was briefed by Sikhala’s lawyer Harrison Nkomo that the former Zengeza West legislator was not in good shape and he needed a doctor as soon as possible.

“I have just spoken to Harrison Nkomo, the lawyer of Zimbabwe’s political prisoner and CCC politician, Job Sikhala.

“He confirmed to me that Sikhala is seriously ill and that he is passing blood in his stool,” he said.

Chin’ono quoted Nkomo saying: “He (Sikhala) complained of a rumbling tummy and he asked me to bring a doctor today.”

The journalist added: “Job Sikhala has been in Chikurubi maximum prison for 483 days without bail and without any custodial conviction.

“Bail is a right under Zimbabwe’s constitution, but it has been denied to Sikhala who many have said is being persecuted for his political activism using the police and judiciary.”

Commenting on the issue, prominent lawyer Tinomudaishe Chinyoka accused CCC of failing to support Sikhala with legal assistance.

He argues that the former legislator was not supposed to be in jail this whole time if his legal agents had approached the Constitutional Court.

“Bail is a right. He has been denied this right. The Constitutional Court exists to protect rights. What’s more: a person can apply directly to the Constitutional Court on a matter involving his liberty without first making an application for direct access,” he said.

“So, why hasn’t such an application been made? It’s not like CCC has a shortage or can’t afford lawyers, is it?”

Chinyoka added: “What is even more frustrating is that there is nothing that he has been charged with that would attract a sentence longer than the time he has spent in prison. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has shamed itself in this.

“The bail courts have shamed themselves in this. And if any of them have acted in the manner they have in order to “please” politicians, then they have neglected their duty and done our country a huge disservice.

“And that his friends have not used all the legal avenues at their disposal to try and secure his release is most puzzling. One does not want to cast blame where it is undeserving but, isn’t it?”

Former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo also agrees with Chinyoka on the Constitutional Court argument.

“The post by Hopewell Chin’ono is disquieting.

“What is happening to Job Sikhala is indescribably shameful and blights Zimbabwe itself, and exposes moral failure across the political divide; especially on the part of the country’s institutions and practitioners in the administration of criminal justice,” the former Information Minister said.

“Where is the collective duty of care?

“Over the years, we have endured more than enough awful history with such experiences, like Sikhala’s case, which should make all of us better than this, at all times.

“And you raise a very important and telling point Tino Chinyoka: why has Sikhala’s case not been taken to the Constitutional Court?

“Because, yes, you are absolutely right that bail is a fundamental constitutional right. The fact that nothing has thus far been done to vindicate Sikhala’s right to bail in the Constitutional Court is a serious indictment, especially of Sikhala’s colleagues in CCC!”