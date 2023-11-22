Sore loser… Kelly Khumalo apologises for homophobic slurs after SAMAs

Controversial South African singer Kelly Khumalo has apologised to her fans after going on a foul mouthed rant laced with homophobic slurs following her loss at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) over the weekend.

Khumalo, who was nominated alongside Sincerely Ann, Thandi Ntuli and eventual winner Ntokozo Mbambo, in the Best Female of the Year category, started her rant on Saturday night, as she made it clear that she believed she had been robbed.

Mbambo, a gospel singer, also won the Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Faith Music Album awards.

“Nontokozo naye uyazi [she knows] that numbers don’t lie. Asimesabi [we are not afraid of her] Fuseg SAMAs,” she posted on X.

Khumalo, who also stated that she didn’t regret her comments about Ntokozo, went on to share a video saying that she did not fear anyone.

“I don’t know, but I know. I asked this man why he didn’t take my phone and he said he doesn’t care, he said I must continue with my things. He doesn’t care and I also don’t care. Jesus doesn’t care, even my ancestors don’t care and we are not afraid of you,” she said.

As she exchanged words with some fans, Khumalo then went to insult them with some homophobic slurs.

The singer later issued an apology for the rant.

“Ngonile [I messed up] with my homophobic remarks, ngiyaxolisa [I’m sorry], that was uncalled for.”

This is now the first time that Khumalo has had a meltdown following a high profile award ceremony.

In 2020, she took to X, then Twitter, to air her displeasure at the outcome of the awards.

“I know … I’m going to come across as a sore loser and, at this point in time, I actually don’t care. Can someone please balance me Esiphambanweni versus Baba Ziveze…Esphambanweni Vs Baba Ziveze? Someone please balance me?

“I would have been OK with Jehova uzoyigcine impilo yami or Bawo Yibanathi bazalwane musani ukuganga ngathi.”