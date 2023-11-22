Minnie Dlamini pays ex-hubby half a million as part of divorce settlement

South African actress Minnie Dlamini will have to pay ex-husband Quinton Jones R360 000 in spousal support in addition to splurging R120 000 as part of a messy divorce settlement that has seen the demise of what was thought to be one of Mzansi’s golden couples.

Davis reportedly initially wanted payments of R10 000 every month, as he said this was what he needed for his upkeep before he was financially self-sufficient.

According to Sunday World, these details are contained in the settlement agreement and application for the couple’s decree of divorce submitted in the Joburg High Court by the actress’s lawyers.

“In terms of cause 3 of the settlement agreement, the plaintiff agreed to pay the defendant a once-off spousal maintenance sum of R360 000 towards his accommodation.

“In terms of clause 4, the plaintiff agreed to pay the defendant the sum of R120 000, towards his furniture and household necessities. The plaintiff has already complied with clause 3 and 4 of the divorce settlement agreement and made a total payment of R480 000 to the defendant,” read the papers.

The first instalment of that money was transferred to Jones in November last year, while another batch is set to be paid on 20 November.

The actress’s lawyer, Mabu Marweshe of Marweshe Attorneys, confirmed that a divorce settlement had indeed been reached.

“We can confirm that we acted on behalf of the actress on the matter, but we are unable to discuss the details of the settlement agreement because they are a confidential matter,” he said.