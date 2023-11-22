SA footballer Thembinkosi Lorch escapes jail for assaulting ex-girlfriend

South African football star Thembinkosi Lorch will not be spending any time behind bars for assaulting his ex- girlfriend Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala after the Randburg Magistrates Court handed him a five year suspended sentence and a R10 000 fine for the offence.

Lorch, who was found guilty by the same court in June, was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Mathithibala had alleged that after Lorch had come home late one night, she had asked the footballer where he had disappeared for six hours and an argument had then ensued.

Lorch slapped, strangled, and sat on top of her while she lay on the ground.

“On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her, and accused her of cheating,” Mathithibala told authorities.

“He pushed her and she fell on the pavement. She had natural hair and he pulled her by it. She screamed for help. His friend came to her rescue. He didn’t show mercy and was proud, telling her to call the police.”

The court told the Pirates star not to find himself under similar circumstances in the future.