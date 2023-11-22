Company sues EcoBank Zimbabwe for US$7 million over loss of business

A local company, Eagle Italian Shoes and Leather Private Limited has sued EcoBank Zimbabwe for US$7 152 206.38 after it allegedly placed an order to withhold the company’s funds in its bank without a court order.

The sister companies Eagle Italian Shoes private limited and Eagle Italian Leather Private Limited are companies that supply leather shoes, leather materials among other products to the security establishments in Zimbabwe.

In their application to the High Court Commercial Division, the two companies are the applicants and have cited EcoBank Zimbabwe as the respondent.

The companies are seeking the court to declare that the post-no debit order placed on their bank accounts by the bank was unreasonable and a breach of the duty of care owed to them by the bank saying the order could have been avoided through use of measures that could have mitigated the loss they incurred.

They also seek the court to declare their unilateral and breach of the bank and client contractual relationship in as far as it was single-handedly imposed by the bank against measures that have been mitigated the loss they incurred.

The company said the decision was illegal and a breach of the bank and client contractual relationship as there was no court order authorizing the bank to place a post no debit order and to extend it for over a year.

The companies are also seeking the payment with interests.

According to the court papers, sometime on or about 14 October 202, Plaintiffs (Eagle Italian Shoes and Eagle Italian Leather) through their representatives instructed Defendant to change the signing mandate to bank accounts for transactions and to cancel out the name of the director that had been removed and add the new name of the director that had been appointed as of October 7, 2021.

ln breach of the contractual obligation emanating from the banker/customer relationship, the bank refused to act upon the instructions, instead, it unilaterally placed a post-no-debit order on bank accounts of the Plaintiffs.

The company submitted that numerous efforts were made to reason with the bank in order to bring full closure to , as to the reasons why the decision to remove the other director was taken and the reason why the signing mandate had to be changed.

They submitted that in breach of the duty of care and good customer/client relationship the bank adamantly refused and neglected to appreciate the consequences of the post-no-debit order and persisted with it.

“Defendant chose to consider claims of a dispute by the director who had been removed as director in the absence of a court order on that basis interdicting Defendant from following the instructions of the Plaintiffs.

“Defendant acted illegally, and unreasonably so, by placing a post-no debit order given the circumstances without a court order at the first place and also without a court order justifying the unreasonable length of time of the post-no-debit,” they submit.

“As a result of the unilateral, unreasonable and illegal post-no-debif order by Defendant, Plaintiffs could not among many others..Pay salaries and wages…Buy or purchase raw materials… Buy or purchase machinery… Supply goods and products to customers… Pay levies and taxes… Access its bank accounts…Pay its day to day running expenses.

” As a result of the breach by Defendant thereof, Plaintiffs lost business and value to the tune of US$7,152 206. 38,” they submitted.