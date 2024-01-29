Kelly Khumalo’s sister defends her as Meyiwa murder allegations mount

Kelly Khumalo’s sister, Zandile, has come out in her defense, saying that the songbird wants justice to be delivered like everybody else as she is tired of living in the shadow of the unsolved murder of her late boyfriend, slain South African football player Senzo Meyiwa.

Khumalo has found herself under increased scrutiny over the last week, after it was discovered that Bongani Ntanzi, the second man accused of killing Meyiwa, implicated her as the mastermind behind the murder.

Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

In a message to her sister, Zandile said she should not be disheartened, as Meyiwa would know that all allegations against her were false.

“I know your heart,” Zandile said about Kelly in an interview with Zimoja. “Wherever Senzo is, he also knows your heart.”

She added that her sister was also following the trial and wanted the football star’s murderers to be brought to justice.

“To those that have been DMing and texting asking if she’s ok ningakhathazeki uphila njengosheleni (don’t worry, she’s fine and just like all of us, she wants the perpetrators to be brought to book and they will be, sekuseduze (we are almost there).

“I’m telling you this because I know how much you love and care for her, so I don’t want you guys to worry. khululekani nje isazokhala ingoma kwa Khumalo.”

She added that the trial had been traumatising for the Khumalo family, who could not wait for it to end.

“This too shall pass. I cannot wait for this to end and for the real criminals to be put to book. It has been tough but we are strong because we know God is with us.” Telly Africa