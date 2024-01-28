Case involving Dzingai Mutumbuka’s US$600k house postponed a 4th time

By Garikai Mafirakureva | Masvingo Mirror |

HARARE – The case involving Dr Dzingai Mutumbuka’s US$600 000 Chisipite house in Harare which was allegedly sold by fraudsters has been postponed for the umpteenth time after Detective Constable Tafadzwa Marashe brought his statement a few minutes before trial.

This led the accused’s lawyers to ask for time to go through it.

The trial of the matter which has been dragging on for almost three years was postponed by Magistrate Ethel Chichera to February 8, 2024.

It is alleged that Tatenda ‘Shaft’ Wakatama (44) of 10049 Unit H Seke Chitungwiza, Prosper Bizwek (43) of 15331 New Zengeza 4, Seke Chitungwiza and Jonah Ngome of 13819 Kuwadzana Extension with the assistance of a Deeds officer connived on June 22, 2021 to forge Mutumbuka’s title deed 4480/88 into Ngome’s name.

Mutumbuka who is Zimbabwe’s first Minister of Education is now based in the United States and he is being represented by Dzikamai Danha who has his power of attorney.

It is alleged the trio then advertised the house and Harrison Marange and his wife Demetria Zirenga agreed to buy it for only US$140 000. They paid US$45,000 only and were given the title deeds. The agreement of sale was prepared by lawyer Kenias Mutyasira.

When Mutumbuka got wind of the deal he reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Wakatama and Bizwek in October 2021, but Ngome is still at large. They were arraigned before the courts facing forgery charges.

However, the trial that was supposed to begin on November 9, 2023, was postponed to November 29, January 16, 2024, January 24, 2024 and now February 8.

The Registrar of Deeds is one of the witnesses and he will testify that the house belongs to Mutumbuka and indeed the title deed was forged.

Kudzanai Mudzamiri is standing for the State in the case.