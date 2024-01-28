After viral lesbian video, Masvingo’s Nyasha Chabika heavily pregnant

MASVINGO – Nyasha Chabika (24) who appeared in a video that recently went viral as she had intimate moments with another woman is now heavily pregnant, according to information reaching The Mirror.

It puts paid to conservative Zimbabweans who castigated Nyasha and her partner Flora Tofa for being lesbians. Nyasha could be bisexual after all.

The sources said Nyasha has a steady relationship with her boyfriend suspected to be the author of the pregnancy. The two are always seen together, said sources.

Chabika who still visits entertainment places is pregnant, said several trusted sources.

Nyasha did not pick calls from The Mirror. Another source said she no longer answers calls from numbers that are not saved in her phone book.

The Mirror has a picture that show that Nyasha is pregnant.

Nyasha appeared in the video licking Tofa’s private parts. Tofa could be heard screaming and calling out Nyasha’s name as they enjoyed the intimate moments.

The two were arrested by the Police and charged with charged with violating Section 13 (1) of the Censorship and Entertainment Act, Chapter 10:04 (publishing the video).

They were remanded out of custody after paying bail of ZWL$100 000 each.

Efforts to get a comment from Tofa were futile. Masvingo Mirror