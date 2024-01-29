Andrea the Vocalist drops song on 15th birthday, preps for album release

Victoria Falls based gospel sensation, Andrea The Vocalist has dropped a song, Bekezela, which is expected to be a prelude to his much anticipated album which will be released later next month.

The song, which is now available in all online platforms, was released on 28 January, as the young musician celebrated his 15th birthday.

In a statement, the management stable behind the young musician, JBross Entertainment, said that initially, 28 January had been the day earmarked for the release of his album.

However, in order to polish up the project, they had decided to take a little more time with it and the 13-track effort is now set to be launched at the end of February.

“This adjustment ensures a meticulously polished album, with technical developments in recording, mixing, and mastering contributing to the overall quality.

The album features 13 tracks, including “Bekezela,” “Uhambo,” “Amanxeba,” and “Lizombona.”

“Some collaborations to expect feature artists such as Bethany Pasinawako, Amaqaqa, Vocal Ex, Tony Witness, Rudzani Rams (SA), Sabastian Magacha, and Snowy from Bulawayo promising an enriching musical experience,” the statement read.

Describing the track, JBross said that Bekezela was a poignant healing song carrying a profound message for those facing adversity. Andrea The Vocalist’s emotive delivery and impactful lyrics are poised to resonate with a broad audience.

Andrea shared his excitement at the release of the single, while highlighting the fact that he needed to balance his career in showbiz and school.

“I am thrilled by the release of Bekezela. My family is excited, and I look forward to performing the song to the masses soon. For now, my focus is on balancing education with the music career. Education is very important for my future.”

Tendai Joe, CEO of JBross Entertainment and Andrea The Vocalist’s Manager, expressed gratitude to Andrea’s family for helping in the building is his brand.

JBross Entertainment is a Pretoria based record label and entertainment management agency whose stated ambition is nurturing and promoting emerging talents in the music industry.

With a commitment to artiste development and strategic partnerships, JBross Entertainment operates in South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.

“It’s been two and a half years of building brand Andrea The Vocalist, and we can say, the road has not been easy, but we keep going.

“We appreciate the support from Andrea’s parents Mr Ntando Sibanda and his mother, Mrs Sinelisiwe Ncube, Plot Mhako of Earground, Tinashe Mutarisi of NashTV, and Mrs. Miriam Hakata for consistently supporting us,” he said.