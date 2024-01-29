Mazowe Mine to resume underground operations after chaotic invasions

Mazowe Mining Company (MMC) on Monday announced plans to resume underground mining operations, stopped in 2019 after an invasion of its minefields by artisanal miners.

The artisanal miners have now been cleared off, in part through a government directive that all underground artisanal mining should cease until the end of the rain season.

The directive was prompted by a series of underground accidents involving artisanal miners blamed on shaky grounds softened by rains.

In a statement, MMC said resumption of underground operations entailed extensive rehabilitation of mining areas, including shafts to ensure absolute security.

“This step is necessary to ensure that mining is conducted safely, thereby averting loss of life and injury to miners and protecting local communities and the environment,” it said.

“Consequently, MMC is ending all unsafe near-surface mining in favour of more secure operations. Underground shaft operations will be safer for miners and the community. It will also contribute more to the national fiscus and boost supporting industries,” it said.

The company, which is owned by Metallon Corporation, is a gold miner. New Ziana