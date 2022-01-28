DJ Maphorisa ‘excited’ to work with 13-year-old Andrea The Vocalist

South African music producer and singer DJ Maphorisa has said he is ‘excited’ to work with Victoria Falls based 13-year-old singer Andrea The Vocalist.

Maphorisa joined scores of local and regional celebrities who were wishing Andrea a happy birthday as he turned 13 years.

In his message, the Izolo hitmaker said he was ‘excited’ to work with the young singer and ‘can’t wait’ to see him.

“Happy birthday, Happy birthday Andrea The Vocalist. I just wanna say mfana enjoy, enjoy. I can’t wait to work with you, I am really excited about what’s gonna happen. I can’t wait to see you boy, make sure you enjoy your day,” said DJ Maphorisa in a video.

Last week before coming to Zimbabwe for his Bulawayo show, Maphorisa posted a video of Andrea singing and said he was looking for him.

“Please help me find this young man. He’s a healer,” read his caption.

Last year in October, Andrea’s melodic voice broke the internet after a video of him singing at a funeral went viral.

He captured the attention of many including South African artist Aubrey Qwana who later did a collaboration with him on the song Uhambo.

Andrea became an instant celebrity as he got over 3 million views on Tik Tok in a space of three weeks. He has now managed to get thousands of followers on his Facebook and Twitter page. Nehanda Radio