Ex-Juventus midfielder and three German coaches eye Warriors job

Former Juventus midfielder Ivano Bonetti (57) together with three German coaches Stefan Boeger (55), Jan-Phillip Rose (36) and Dietmar Hirsch (50) are reportedly interested in the Warriors coaching job.

Their interests were confirmed on Friday in a story published by the state-owned daily newspaper the Herald.

According to the publication, the coaches have never coached in Africa but instead they have led lower league clubs in their native countries (German and Italy).

Despite having never coached in Africa, the coaches are reportedly experienced former footballers who plied their trade with various clubs across Europe.

The 57-year-old Bonetti whose profile was reported about once turned out for Juventus, Sampdoria and Bologna in the Italian Serie A.

He also played for English premier league side Crystal Palace and Tranmere Rovers an English lower league side.

While in his coaching career he was once appointed the head coach of Dundee United in the Scottish premier league.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Hirsch who is now the manager with the German fourth tier division, Teutonia 05 once plied his trade with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Then the other candidate, Boeger who is also vying for the top Warriors’ job, reportedly has vast experience in coaching particularly in the lower leagues in Germany.

Boeger once had a four year coaching stint with the Germany under-17 national team side between 2008 and 2014.

The quartet’s interests to take over at the helm of the senior national team comes after the Warriors coaching job became vacant last week following the end of Norman Mapeza’s tenure after the AFCON finals.

Mapeza had took over as the Warriors gaffer in September after the sacking of former head coach Zdravko Logarusic.

He was initially appointed as an interim coach on a short term contract that was set to come to an end in November after playing all the Warriors’ World Cup qualifier games.

However, the country’s governing body, ZIFA further extended his stay in December and he was only assigned to lead the team in the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

But albeit the vacancy, the ZIFA head of secretariat, Xolisani Gwesela told the Herald that the association hasn’t advertised for the recruitment of a substantive coach.

Zimbabwe needs to appoint a permanent coach before mid year to prepare for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers likely to commence in June.

Meanwhile, apart from the four European coaches interested in the job, Claudio Bozzini also handed in his curriculum vitae looking forward to take over in the goalkeeping department.

Bozzini reportedly worked with neighbours Zambia a decade ago and was part of the Chipolopolo squad that qualified for AFCON in 2012. Nehanda Radio