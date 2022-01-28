7 years later, govt claims its investigating Itai Dzamara’s abduction

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime claims it is seized with investigations to determine the whereabouts of political activist Itai Dzamara who was abducted nearly seven years ago.

Dzamara was abducted on 9 March 2015 by five men while he was at a barbers’ shop in Harare’s Glen View suburb. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was on Wednesday summoned to provide an update on Dzamara’s disappearance by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) member states during the “Zimbabwe 40th Session of Universal Periodic Review (UPR)”.

Ziyambi said investigations were still going on.

“Regarding compliance with a High Court order on the disappearance of one Mr. Itai Dzamara, I wish to highlight that investigations are still ongoing,” Ziyambi said.

“In 2018, the High Court ordered the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to continue investigating the disappearance of Mr. Dzamara and to submit fortnight reports on the investigations.

“The ZRP is in strict compliance with that order. As a government, we are deeply concerned about the disappearance of any of our citizens. With respect to Mr. (Patrick) Ndabanyama and Mr. Chizuze, the ZRP remains permanently seized with the matter involving the two disappearances,” Ziyambi said.

Ziyambi also claimed that Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova, and Cecilia Chimbiri stage-managed their abduction in 2020.

“The women stage-managed abductions. They were charged for false abductions and one of the women faked mental illness. Two of them were granted bail by the courts and we are now aware one of them has left the country,” Ziyambi highlighted.

While reviewing Zimbabwe, the US called for the establishment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) “to investigate and hold accountable members of the security services engaging in human rights violations, respect and guarantee freedom of expression and association.”

Tunisia recommended Zimbabwe to step up efforts to promote equality for women, improve the protection of children, promote education, health and sanitation in line with SDGs, and incorporate international texts in national legislation.

Sweden urged the Zimbabwean government to “enable free, fair and transparent elections and take necessary measures to ensure an independent judiciary.” Nehanda Radio