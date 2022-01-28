Fastjet aborts landing at Bulawayo airport after power outage, Minister stuck

Fastjet has confirmed that one of its planes from Harare to Bulawayo was forced to abort landing at Joshua Mqabuko International Airport due to a power outage.

It is reported that the airport’s back-up generator was not working and landing was considered unsafe forcing the airline to avoid landing.

Information Technology Minister Jenfan Muswere, who was expected to officiate at an event in Bulawayo was on board.

Fastjet spokesman Nunurai Ndawana confirmed the development.

“Fastjet Zimbabwe confirms that their flight FN8441 from Harare to Bulawayo, was unable to continue to Bulawayo’s JM Nkomo International Airport due to the airport authority advising the crew that there was no power at the airport.

“With no power available, this could affect the landing and navigation aids typically used by crew when approaching and landing the airport.

“As the safety and comfort of our passengers and crew is our top priority, the flight crew opted to return to Harare, where customers disembarked and remained at the terminal until power was restored at Bulawayo.

“The flight operated a few hours later on, with all customers reaching their final intended destination.”

The airline operates an Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft on the route.

Zimbabwe’s power utility company, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority imposed load shedding schedules lasting up to 12 hours. ZESA blames low generation at Kariba and constant breakdowns at Hwange.