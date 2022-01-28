Khupe and Mwonzora fight over control of US$1,3 million state funds

Opposition MDC-T leaders Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe are reportedly quarreling over the management of ZWL150 million (about US$1,3 million at the official exchange rate) released by the Treasury under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

An Extra-Ordinary Government Gazette released on Thursday revealed that Zanu PF will pocket ZWL 350 150 000,00 around US$3,4m when converted to the interbank rate this year, allocated under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

MDC-T, will get about ZW$150m (US$1,3 million).

Nelson Chamisa’s former main opposition party MDC Alliance was snubbed from the funds after Mwonzora was awarded its control through a controversial March 2020 Supreme Court ruling.

This is despite the fact that MDC-T garnered less than 5% of the 2018 election vote.

Chamisa’s party lost properties and its MPs and councillors were recalled for supporting the main opposition leader.

Last Monday, Chamisa and his members dumped the MDC Alliance party and formed the new organization, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) after Mwonzora indicated to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that he would contest future elections under MDC Alliance

Recently, Mwonzora suspended his deputy Khupe. But Khupe resisted, saying Mwonzora had fired himself from the party by announcing that he would contest under the MDC Alliance ticket.

MDC-T (Khupe) spokesperson Ntando Ndlovu told NewsDay that Khupe became eligible for the money because Mwonzora “formed his own party”.

“What the people of Zimbabwe must understand is that the money is for the MDC-T party. Mwonzora has formed his own party, the MDC Alliance,” Ndlovu said.

“The money is for the MDC-T. The Supreme Court judgment made it clear that the MDC Alliance is not a political party, so we are expecting the money to be given to the MDC-T party.”

CCC treasurer-general David Coltart echoed similar sentiments.

“In 2018, there were two MDC political parties, the MDC Alliance and the MDC-T, but the MDC-T failed to get 5% of the total votes.

So the money either goes to MDC Alliance or no one, the $149 850 000 is an illegality considering the name changes and all,” he said.

Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said: “Politics is about strategies and not always money because you can still fail even if you have more money, so Chamisa must make use of technology to propagate the new name, especially in remote areas.”