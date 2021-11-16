Life changing 3 million TikTok views… Zim child star bags collaboration with SA musician Aubrey Qwana

The tree of life is so unpredictable, such is the testimony of a Grade 7 pupil from Victoria Falls who’s set to experience a positive change in his life after a video of himself singing Aubrey Qwana’s uHambo song trended on social media.

12-year-old Andrea Sibanda became an overnight music sensation after a video of him singing at a funeral was captured and posted on social media.

The young star who now identifies as Andrea The Vocalist has managed to bag over 3 million views on Tik Tok and over 116000 followers in less than a month.

Nehanda Radio caught up with Andrea’s manager, Tendai Joe who opened up on how several South African artists have approached him for a collaboration.

Tendai also confirmed that at the moment they are working on a collaboration with Aubrey Qwana the ‘Ngaqonywa’ hit maker.

“We have completed the first phase of the project. Andrea recorded his verses and choruses. Aubrey asked to do just one verse on the song because he had already released Uhambo,” said Tendai.

Tendai said they have approached several people for sponsorship and they are getting positive responses.

He added some top South African artists and producers are calling for collaborations.

“We have sponsors who we are approaching and they say, ‘we have been following this story, we know about Andrea The Vocalist and yes, we want to be part of this.’

“We even have many top S.A artists and producers calling, wanting to collaborate with him,” said Tendai.

He however could not reveal the names of the ‘top SA artists’ and sponsors. He said it will be revealed in due time.

“We will be announcing partners and sponsors in due time, but yes, we are having talks at the moment,” he added.

Andrea has not yet officially released a song but Tendai said it will be out either by end of November or in the early days of December.

The young star hails from the dusty streets of Chinotimba from a religious family of 4.

Tendai says the young vocalist comes from a ‘relatively disadvantaged background’.

According to his mom he started singing at a young age of 5.

“He sings at church and at home. According to his mother he used to sing and call himself. ‘Savoo The Vocalist.” SaVoo is his soccer nickname. He plays soccer as well,” said Tendai. Nehanda Radio