2017 coup only benefited Mnangagwa, family and clan: Jonathan Moyo

Former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo claims the military coup that overthrew the late former President Robert Mugabe was endorsed by many Zimbabweans who did not know it was only going to benefit the current Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, his family and clan.

Moyo and other former Ministers including Saviour Kasukuwere, Patrick Zhuwao and Walter Mzembi fled the country during the coup in 2017. They were opposed to Mnangagwa’s scheme to succeed Mugabe who had ruled the country for 37 years.

During the peak of factionalism in Zanu PF, their faction was identified as the Generation 40 (G40).

The military intervention that was code-named Operation Restore Legacy was led by then Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander Constantino Chiwenga.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday, Moyo told all the groups that supported the coup including the opposition and some churches that the military takeover only benefitted Mnangagwa and his family.

“KEY OPPOSITION, CIVIC & CHURCH LEADERS marked the 2017 military coup as ‘a miracle’, ‘freedom day’ or ‘Africa’s coolest coup’. FOUR YEARS LATER, everyone can see it was for Mnangagwa, his family and clan.

“Will the leaders now own up and call on the MILITARY TO SIDE WITH THE PEOPLE?” he said.

Moyo on Monday also mocked Mnangagwa’s mantra (the voice of the people is the voice of God) that he used when he grabbed power.

“”Dear @edmnangagwa, LIVES WERE LOST ON THIS DAY (November 15 2017), four years ago. God bless their souls and loved ones. Mnangagwa, YOUR CLAN and THE PEOPLE are not one thing: the voice of your clan is not the VOICE OF GOD, whose voice is the voice of EVERY HUMAN BEING, whether you like it or not!” he said. Nehanda Radio