SRC suspends ZIFA board after embarrassing Warriors performance

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has suspended the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board following the Warriors embarrassing Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification campaign.

The ZIFA board which was led by Felton Kamambo had increasingly become under-fire for stalling progress.

The SRC said it suspended the ZIFA board “upon extensive consultations” relating to the “governance and management of football in Zimbabwe.”

“The decision has been considered following several incidents of gross incompetence on the part of ZIFA,” the SRC said.

The Warriors ended the group stage campaign without a win, with two points out of a possible 18.

The decision to suspend the board was reached after a crunch meeting between the government arm, SRC, and ZIFA on Tuesday morning.

Sports journalist Farai Machamire said: “SRC anticipates that their decision to dissolve ZIFA will draw the wrath of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) but insist they needed to bite the bullet even it means ‘inconveniencing a few individuals’ who will no longer play at #AFCON should Zimbabwe be banned from global football,” Machamire said. Nehanda Radio