Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on Senzo Meyiwa, lead investigator claims

The second man accused of killing South African football star Senzo Meyiwa, has implicated his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo as the mastermind behind the murder, with the two reportedly in contact before Meyiwa was shot on October 26 2014.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

Meyiwa was fatally shot in the chest when two intruders allegedly entered the Khumalo family home in Vosloorus in October while he was relaxing with her and other friends.

According to the lead investigator in the murder, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, accused number two, Ntanzi, had already fingered Khumalo as the mastermind behind the killing.

In addition, cellphone records showed that as early as 2013, Khumalo had expressed her desire to her sister, Zanele, to ‘get rid’ of Meyiwa.

“Communication records between her (Kelly Khumalo) and her sister show that as early as 2013, she wanted to get rid of the deceased as she puts it.

“It is abundantly clear that she hated him and wanted to get rid of him. She further states that she regrets not succeeding to get rid of him before. Taking all of this into account, an inference can be drawn she meant killing him,” he said.

Images of money reportedly found in Khumalo’s phone were also found in Mancube’s device.

“There is no reasonable explanation why she would be in contact with her boyfriends killer. It is clear she hated him. She meant killing him. A photo of money which was found on accused 3, Carlos Mncube was also found on Kelly Khumalo’s phone,” Gininda’s statement said. Telly Africa