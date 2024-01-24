Blow for CCC as Redcliff mayor Clayton Masiyatsva collapses and dies

KWEKWE – The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Mayor for Redcliff, Councillor Clayton Masiyatsva, collapsed at his home and was rushed to a clinic where he died upon admission.

According to reports reaching Nehanda Radio, Masiyatsva the councillor for Ward 3 in the dormitory town, died upon admission at Topomas Clinic.

Acting Town Clerk, Mr Nyararai Gomba confirmed the sudden passing of the Mayor who has served for three consecutive terms.

“I confirm that Cllr Masiyatsva passed on this afternoon upon admission at Topomas Clinic in Kwekwe.

“He has not been well since the end of last year and we thought he would recover but unfortunately, it has come to this,” said Mr Gomba.