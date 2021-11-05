Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BusinessNews

Zera increases local currency fuel price by 12%

10,978

By Oliver Kazunga

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has increased the pump price of diesel and petrol in local currency by margins between 11,7 percent and 12,1 percent with effect from today.

A fuel attendant fills drums at a service station in Belvedere. There have been cases of fuel being diverted to the black market. — (Picture by Shelton Muchena)
A fuel attendant fills drums at a service station in Belvedere. There have been cases of fuel being diverted to the black market. — (Picture by Shelton Muchena)

According to a public notice issued by the energy regulator yesterday, the pump price of diesel and petrol in foreign currency remains unchanged at US$1,38 and US$1,40 per litre respectively.

Under the new pricing structure, the maximum pump price of diesel has been set at $136,44 from $122,13 a litre while petrol is now selling at $138,70 from $123,71 a litre.

Related Articles

‘Zimbabwe has the most expensive fuel in the Sadc…

15,342

Zera dismisses Zim dollar fuel hoax

19,454

Zera announces 4pc LPG gas price hike

9,705

Zera releases new retail price for LPG

10,364

The latest fuel price review follows adjustments made in October as Zera cites general rise in fuel prices on the international market.

Since January this year, there have been increases in the Free on Board (FOB) prices for petrol and diesel and this has a knock-on effect on the pump price of fuel.

Meanwhile, the energy regulator said operators may sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages. The Chronicle

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments