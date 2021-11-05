Teenage Hadebe’s club coach fired

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe’s Houston Dynamo coach Tab Ramos has been booted out of the dressing alongside his assistant coaches.

Ramos’ contract was set to run out at the end of the year and the club said it was not going to renew it after a disastrous season in which they finished bottom of the Western Conference after managing just six wins, 12 draws and 16 losses in 34 league matches.

Fortunately, there is no relegation and promotion at the MLS otherwise Hadebe could have found himself going down in his first season in the United States of America.

“I want to thank Tab for everything he has done for this club over the last two years, on and off the pitch.

“In the short time that I have been here, it was apparent that he has made a tremendous positive impact on the culture of our team and has helped make Houston a more appealing destination for players within MLS and abroad. There is a strong foundation here and we are grateful to Tab for that,” general manager Pat Onstad is quoted on the club official site.

Ramos was appointed in October 2019 and became the fourth full-time head coach in Dynamo history.

Ramos brought Hadebe from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in June this year with the gangly defender signing a two-year contract.

“Teenage is a player that we had been following for quite some time. His athletic ability and excellent speed made him one of the best defenders in the Turkish Super League and will be a perfect partner for Tim Parker as they grow together for years to come,” Ramos said of Hadebe after bringing the player to the States. The Chronicle