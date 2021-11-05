Liquid Intelligent partners Orange Group

Pan-African technology firm, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has partnered with global telecoms player, Orange Group, to ride on each other’s existing networks for greater access and opportunity to build more business across Africa.

It is hoped that through their partnership, the two firms would be able to build a safer digital society across the continent. Orange offers an extensive submarine, terrestrial and satellite connectivity with 450 000 kilometres of submarine cables, 45 000km of fibre across Europe, the United States, Africa and Asia, and more than 450 points of presence.

In a statement, Liquid Intelligent Technologies said through the partnership, it would have access to Orange’s extensive network in West Africa, including the new Djoliba network. Likewise, Orange will have access to Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ pan-African network.

“Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Orange, announce a new partnership to leverage each other’s existing networks in Africa, allowing them even greater access and opportunity to build their businesses throughout the continent,” reads the statement.

“As a result, the two organisations will offer end-to-end high-speed connectivity and services across their networks, allowing existing and new customers in over 20 African countries greater access and opportunity to build their businesses.”

The firm’s international wholesale chief executive officer, Mr David Eurin, expressed excitement about their latest partnership, which gives his organisation a feat to be a major customer on Djoliba network.

“We’ve long been committed to providing digital services that allow our customers to grow their businesses and the larger African economy. Partnering with a provider like Orange strengthens this offering,” he said.

“Our customers are the real winners in this partnership. Not only do they get access to the networks but also the benefit of working with two carriers with proven track records of building African business and digital technology.”

In West Africa, Orange has a substantial presence across many countries including Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Guinea and Liberia.

Djoliba is the first unified superfast broadband network in the region that provides seamless connectivity with better availability thanks to network redundancy, security and excellent quality of service.

Orange International Carriers chief executive officer, Mr Emmanuel Rochas was quoted as saying, “I am very happy to announce this important partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, which will enable Orange to expand its broad portfolio of convergent solutions across Africa”. The Chronicle