Carl Joshua Ncube announces divorce from wife Nelsy after 9 years

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Multi-talented comedian and chef Carl Joshua Ncube has announced that he and wife, Nelsy Mugadza-Ncube are heading for a divorce a few days after celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary.

He added that he was going through some mental health issues but also hinted that there is still hope for their marriage.

The standup comedian took to his Facebook page today saying he had a discussion with his wife and they both agreed to go their separate ways.

“This week I asked my wife for a divorce. We have not been getting along for a while added to the fact that I am also going through depression and my mental health has been steadily deteriorating.

“After many discussions we have decided to go on separation while I seek professional help for my depression so that after this process we can have a chance to deal with our marriage through counselling,” wrote Ncube.

He requested that people respect their privacy as they go through this tough time.

“As such we are just kindly requesting some time to deal with some huge issues privately if you can allow us that. Thank you,” he added.

The couple got married in 2012 in the Bahamas. In 2018 they hinted that they were considering adopting children.

Carl broke into the Zimbabwean comedy scene with his debut one-man show Carl Joshua Ncube’s BIG ANNOUNCEMENT setting him up as arguably one of Zimbabwe’s best stand up comedians. Nehanda Radio