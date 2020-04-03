Lockdown on a bus: Carl Joshua shares experience

By Bongani Ndlovu

When comedian Carl Joshua Ncube and his wife Nelsy moved into their “bus house” last year, little did they know that it was in preparation for a life of isolation which the world is currently going through as a result of Covid-19.

The comedian who is based in Victoria Falls, last year converted an old bus into a home as part of efforts to cut costs and to survive the difficult economic conditions in the country.

Fast forward to 2020 and the effects of Covid-19 on society, Carl believes that although the world is going through tumultuous times, somehow moving into the bus prepared him and his wife for this moment.

“I feel like building this off-grid home from a bus was preparation for isolation on this scale. We had no idea what was coming then as Zimbabwe had been through so many ups and downs economically, so for us, this type of living was ideal in order to survive.

“The bus, from the onset, has been ideal as we had already scaled down to the basic minimums, something which is very critical at this time as people have to make do with the little that they have,” said Carl.

“We don’t know what the future holds, but my wife and I maintain faith in the fact that this too shall pass.”

And fortunately for the two, they were wise enough as they ensured the bus was solar- powered coupled with inverters to light it up so they have no Zesa problems compared to other households which are hit hard by powercuts.

But the lockdown, according to the Ncubes, has come with a unique problem, that of over- eating as there is nothing else to do.

“We can’t stop eating, that’s the problem. When you’re stuck in the bus, you have the refrigerator right in front of you so you keep going there. But then our go to thing is Maheu,” he said. The Chronicle