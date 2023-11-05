Carl Joshua Ncube, Maskiri set to roast business mogul Nigel Chanakira

Comedian Carl Joshua Ncube, radio personality MisRed, musician Maskiri and socialite Babongile Sikhonjwa are some of the stars that are set to grill businessman Nigel Chanakira, in a comedy roast that has been slated for Reps Theatre in Harare on November 22.

Joining the all-star cast will be the Kingdom Bank founder’s son, Panashe, who will also be expected to throw a few humorous barbs in the direction of his father.

A roast is a form of humor in which a specific individual, a guest of honor, is subjected to jokes at their expense, intended to amuse the event’s wider audience.

Such events are intended to honor a specific individual in a unique way. In addition to jokes and insult comedy, such events may also involve genuine praise and tributes.

In an interview with the Chronicle, Carl Joshua Ncube said he expected the comedy roast to showcase Zimbabweans’ humorous side. Ncube said he would go in all guns blazing for this particular roast in contrast to the past were he held back a little.

“Last time with Temba Mliswa, I held back so much and this time around, it’s going to be epic. Nigel is someone I know very well and that makes my job very easy. It promises to be a night of non-stop laughter and clever puns,” Ncube said.

Meanwhile, Sikhonjwa said that he had heard from those close to Chanakira that he had a few jokes up his sleeves, so he did not expect the businessman to be a mere punching bag.

“It will be very interesting roasting a business mogul because I know a lot about him from his friends who went to school with him and some who worked with him. It’s going to be crazy.

“I’ve learnt that there are people out there who have crazy humour skills but are not in the industry. I think Nigel may be one of those people from what I’ve gathered so it should be fire,” Sikhonjwa said.